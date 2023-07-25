Laureano (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Laureano missed a little over a month of action with a fractured right hand but has been cleared to return following four rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 29-year-old should slide right back into his right field job in Oakland, although he could be a trade candidate.
