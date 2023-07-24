Laureano (hand) went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Sunday.

Laureano played a full game in right field and was even given the green light on the basepaths, yet another indicator he seems to be on the verge of activation. The veteran outfielder's timing at the plate also appears to be in fine form, as he's posted a .333 average with a double, a home run, two RBI, four walks, Sunday's steal and HBP and five runs across 17 plate appearances over four rehab games.