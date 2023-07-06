Laureano (hand) has removed his splint and begun taking dry swings and hitting off a tee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano is only a couple weeks removed from fracturing his right hand, so the fact that he's already swinging a bat again is a notable development. He does still have a ways to go, however, with a timetable to return up in the air.
