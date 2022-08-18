Athletics manager Mark Kotsay revealed Thursday that Laureano's left oblique strain is of the Grade 1 variety, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "It'll be pain tolerance in terms of his workouts and for him to start doing rotational stuff," Kotsay said. "He says he feels a lot better, which is positive."

Though a Grade 1 strain is the most mild degree, the volatile recovery timelines associated with oblique injuries means that Laureano shouldn't be viewed as a guaranteed bet to come off the 10-day injured list Aug. 25 when first eligible. As Kotsay notes, how Laureano responds to his upcoming workouts will dictate his target date for a return, and given the Athletics' place in the standings, it's possible the team opts for an even more conservative approach with him than usual. While Laureano on the shelf, Seth Brown is expected to see more time in right field after having previously made most of his starts at first base.