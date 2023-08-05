Laureano was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Saturday.

Laureano has scuffled to a .213/.280/.364 slash line this season and put up similar numbers in 2022, but it's still a surprising move from the Athletics. The 29-year-old has a .656 OPS over the past two seasons but had an .800 OPS across his first four years in the big leagues, so he could generate some interest on the waiver wire.