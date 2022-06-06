Laureano went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Laureano wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 10 games Sunday, lacing a two-bagger in the first inning that plated Chad Pinder with the Athletics' opening run of the afternoon. The defensive wizard has seemingly rediscovered his groove at the plate after shaking off the rust from a delayed start to the season due to suspension, as he's now sporting a .343 on-base percentage to go along with a climbing .247 average.