Laureano is scheduled to undergo further testing on his fractured right hand later this week, the team's official site reports.

The veteran outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 22 on Friday, but given the nature of his injury, Laureano is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break. Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that further imaging will be performed on Laureano's hand later this week, and it's possible a more precise timeframe for a return could be gleaned from the results of the evaluation.