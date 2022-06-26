Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano had started in every game for Oakland since May 26, so he'll be getting a much-needed maintenance day in the series finale. Cristian Pache will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Laureano, who is slashing .247/.318/.377 with a home run, three stolen bases, seven runs and four RBI over 21 games in June.