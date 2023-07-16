Laureano (hand) took live batting practice Saturday as planned and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

Laureano's BP reportedly went off without a hitch Saturday, with the session marking his most significant activity yet since being placed on the injured list June 23. Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed Laureano's imminent rehab assignment afterward, and if the veteran outfielder does in fact head to the farm early this week, he could be ready for activation well before the end of July.