Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Laureano pushed his hitting streak to 13 games with his fourth multi-hit effort in the last seven contests. The 24-year-old outfielder notably improved his offensive outlook in May, raising his season average 25 points to .259 while also doubling up the four two-baggers he'd compiled coming into the month.