Laureano, who was activated from the injured list Tuesday but did not draw a start, went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Laureano only made a pinch-hit appearance in which he struck out Tuesday, but he was in the starting nine and playing right field Wednesday. Laureano appeared to corroborate the health of his previously fractured right hand during his productive rehab assignment, and Wednesday's game seemed to further demonstrate the veteran outfielder is back to full strength.