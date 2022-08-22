Laureano (oblique) played catch prior to Sunday's game against the Mariners, the team's official site reports.
The recovering outfielder had also taken 15 swings in the batting cage prior to Saturday's game, so the fact he was able to engage in throwing a day later is encouraging. Despite the progress over the weekend, however, it remains to be seen if Laureano will be able to return from his Grade 1 strain when first eligible Thursday.
