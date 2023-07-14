Laureano (hand) will take live batting practice Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

A fractured left hand put Laureano back on the injured list last month after he missed time with a groin strain earlier this season. When healthy, the outfielder has mostly struggled (.635 OPS), though he can still provide some categorical juice as evidenced by his five homers and eight steals across 219 plate appearances. If all goes well Saturday, Laureano and the A's could then start mapping out a rehab assignment.