Laureano went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a solo home run in a win over the Rockies on Friday.

Laureano's RBI came on the opposite ends of the game, as his first-inning single opened the scoring by plating Brent Rooker and his ninth-inning blast represented the final run of the night. Laureano had last left the yard May 17 prior to Friday, although an IL stint due to a fractured hand that was sandwiched around the All-Star break played a notable part in the extent of the long-ball drought.