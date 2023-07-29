Laureano went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a solo home run in a win over the Rockies on Friday.
Laureano's RBI came on the opposite ends of the game, as his first-inning single opened the scoring by plating Brent Rooker and his ninth-inning blast represented the final run of the night. Laureano had last left the yard May 17 prior to Friday, although an IL stint due to a fractured hand that was sandwiched around the All-Star break played a notable part in the extent of the long-ball drought.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: On base twice in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Activated from injured list•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Another productive rehab game•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Homers in second rehab game•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Strong start to rehab assignment•