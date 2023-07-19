Laureano (hand) went 2-for-2 with a double, three walks and three runs in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Laureano started in right field and got plenty of run in the wild win before eventually being pinch-hit for by Greg Deichmann in the top of the eighth inning. The fact the recovering outfielder reached safely in all five plate appearances suggests his timing at the plate hasn't suffered from the multi-week layoff, but Laureano is likely to suit up at least once more for the Aviators before activation is deemed appropriate.