Long picked up the save Sunday against the Brewers. He allowed one hit over one-third of a scoreless inning.

Long was thrust into a bases-loaded situation with two outs and four runs of cushion but managed to shut down the Brewers' comeback efforts to claim his second save of the season. Though Long gave up a single to Abraham Toro that plated two runs, he managed to retire his next batter to improve to a perfect 2-for-2 in save opportunities in 2023.