Moll (2-1) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing four earned runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out.

Moll's meltdown was highly atypical, considering he'd come into the night with a 2.02 ERA and had allowed more than one earned run just once in 43 appearances. However, the left-hander simply couldn't find his groove Friday after entering with Yuli Gurriel on first, putting Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman on via a single and a walk, respectively, before conceding a grand slam to Kyle Tucker. Moll's significant stumble aside, he's been a viable fantasy asset in formats that count holds, having garnered 12 of them alongside his pair of wins and a 10.1 K/9.