Moll (0-2) took the loss in extra innings against the Mets on Sunday, allowing an unearned run in 1.1 innings while also recording a strikeout.

Moll was a prototypical tough-luck loser in the one-run defeat, especially considering his outing began with an inning-ending double play he induced from Eduardo Escobar with the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve a 3-3 tie. However, a Francisco Alvarez sacrifice fly that moved Escobar, the inning-opening runner, to third base in the 10th ended up costing Moll, as a Zach Jackson wild pitch eventually allowed the Mets' third baseman to cross the plate with what proved to be the winning run. The 31-year-old southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run in seven of his eight appearances, making him a trusted relief asset early.