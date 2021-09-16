site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Yan Gomes: Not starting Thursday
Gomes isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Gomes has gone 1-for-12 with a homer, three runs and two walks across his last four appearances. Sean Murphy will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
