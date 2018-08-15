Boyer was cut loose by the Royals on Wednesday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Boyer will look for a new home after recently returning from the 60-day DL (back), which has limited him to just 21.2 innings of work in the big leagues this season. Throughout those outings, he's logged an unsightly 12.05 ERA and 2.08 WHIP, including another rough showing versus Toronto on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Jorge Lopez was called up from Triple-A Omaha.