Blaine Boyer: Granted release by Kansas City
Boyer was cut loose by the Royals on Wednesday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Boyer will look for a new home after recently returning from the 60-day DL (back), which has limited him to just 21.2 innings of work in the big leagues this season. Throughout those outings, he's logged an unsightly 12.05 ERA and 2.08 WHIP, including another rough showing versus Toronto on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Jorge Lopez was called up from Triple-A Omaha.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...