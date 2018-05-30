Royals' Blaine Boyer: Lands on DL
Boyer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a lower-back strain.
It's unclear when Boyer suffered the injury, but he last pitched Monday against Minnesota. The 36-year-old reliever has appeared in 20 games, posting a 11.76 ERA with 9 strikeouts across 20.2 innings this season. Trevor Oaks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.
