Cimber struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Royals.

Cimber took advantage of a rare save chance, as Jordan Romano was unavailable after pitching in each of the last two days. He had little trouble protecting a three-run lead, inducing two groundball outs before striking out MJ Melendez to end the game. Cimber has turned in four scoreless innings to begin the season, though he has walked two and also hit a batter.