The Blue Jays optioned Barger to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
With Justin Turner returning from the paternity list Saturday, Barger will end up as the odd man out of Toronto's 26-man roster. Since rejoining the big-league squad in June, the 24-year-old outfielder slashed just .190/.227/.238 with four RBI in 44 plate appearances.
