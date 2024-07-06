Share Video

The Blue Jays optioned Barger to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

With Justin Turner returning from the paternity list Saturday, Barger will end up as the odd man out of Toronto's 26-man roster. Since rejoining the big-league squad in June, the 24-year-old outfielder slashed just .190/.227/.238 with four RBI in 44 plate appearances.

