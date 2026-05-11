The Blue Jays placed Barger on the 10-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation.

Barger just returned to the active roster Friday after missing more than a month with injuries to both ankles. He played only one game for the Blue Jays before heading back on the IL with an elbow injury. The good news is Barger's elbow is fine structurally. He will receive a cortisone injection Monday to combat a joint and be shut down for 3-to-4 days, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. It could be a short stay on the IL if all goes well. Yohendrick Pinango will take Barger's roster spot and should see regular work in the outfield versus righties.