Barger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the A's.

The 25-year-old wrapped up a breakout first half in style, taking Jeffrey Springs deep in the seventh inning. Barger heads into the All-Star break with a .261/.317/.506 slash line over 265 plate appearances with 13 homers, three steals, 38 runs and 40 RBI, and he remains among the league leaders in hard-hit rate (54.2 percent, 15th in MLB), max exit velocity (116.5 mph, 12th) and average exit velocity (93.4 mph, tied for 10th with Bobby Witt.)