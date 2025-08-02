Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Belts late long shot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Royals.
Barger made Friday's score a little bit more respectable after he smacked a two-run homer to right field off Thomas Hatch in the ninth inning. It was Barger's 16th home run of the season, which is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for second most on the Blue Jays behind George Springer's (concussion) 18. In the 15 games since the All-Star break, Barger has gone 16-for-58 (.276) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI.
