Barger went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and two walks in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

Barger reached in five of his six plate appearances Thursday and improved his slash line to .267/.330/.442 in 94 plate appearances on the season. The 25-year-old has been feeling good at the plate lately, recording his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven games, going 10-for-23 with three doubles and a home run in that stretch.