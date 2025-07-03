Barger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees.

Barger crushed a three-run homer in the first inning and later added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth. The 25-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, a stretch that includes four extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .263/.325/.493 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored and two steals across 229 plate appearances.