Barger isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Athletics.

Barger will begin the contest on the bench with the A's sending a lefty starter (Jacob Lopez) to the mound. Barger started each of Toronto's past four games, going 3-for-17 with a home run and three RBI during that stretch. The 25-year-old has been playing a mix of right field and third base; George Springer and Ernie Clement are starting at those positions, respectively, Saturday.