Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while starting at third base in Monday's 5-4 win, the left-handed-hitting Barger will take a seat Tuesday as the Yankees send a second straight lefty starting pitcher (Max Fried) to the hill. Ernie Clement will cover third base and George Springer will occupy right field while Barger exits the starting nine.

