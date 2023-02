Barger will spend some time in the outfield this spring, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 2018 sixth-round pick broke out last season, slashing .308/.378/.555 across the three highest levels of the minors. He only reached Triple-A for eight games at the tail end of the year, so an Opening Day debut seems unlikely, but if he looks good in the outfield, he'll increase his potential paths to the big-league roster.