Barger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Barger will take a seat after he had started in eight of the Blue Jays' past 10 games, with five of those assignments coming at third base and the other three in the corner outfield. With Bo Bichette returning from the injured list Tuesday, Barger's opportunities to play in the infield will become more limited moving forward, but he could still push Davis Schneider or George Springer for the occasional start in left or right field.