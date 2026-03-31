Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Hitting bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
The 26-year-old will head to the bench Tuesday for the second time in Toronto's first five games, with this absence coming against Colorado righty Ryan Feltner. It'll be a chance to reset for Barger, who has gone 0-for-12 with two walks, two RBI and five strikeouts. Nathan Lukes is instead starting in right field for Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Idle vs. southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Set to be primary right fielder•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Makes history in Game 1 win•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Goes deep in Game 6 of ALCS•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Idle for Game 2•