Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Barger will begin Saturday's game on the bench, with Myles Straw in right field and Buddy Kennedy drawing the start at third base. Barger has logged two hits in three of his last four games and has gone 9-for-29 (.310) with two home runs and eight RBI in seven games since the beginning of August.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Resting up Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Smacks 17th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Belts late long shot•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Makes impact in twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Productive in Thursday's rout•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Idle against southpaw•