Barger is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Barger will begin Saturday's game on the bench, with Myles Straw in right field and Buddy Kennedy drawing the start at third base. Barger has logged two hits in three of his last four games and has gone 9-for-29 (.310) with two home runs and eight RBI in seven games since the beginning of August.