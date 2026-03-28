Barger is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.

With left-hander Jeffrey Springs taking the mound for the Athletics on Saturday, Barger will open the contest in the dugout while the Blue Jays go with Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and Myles Straw in the outfield from left to right. Barger went 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Opening Day on Friday.