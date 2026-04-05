Manager John Schneider said Sunday he hopes Barger (ankles) is out for "just a day or two, or maybe not even a day," Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

He departed Sunday's game with bilateral ankle discomfort, with Schneider confirming Barger hurt both ankles on a play at first base early in Sunday's game. Schneider's comments suggest there's a chance Barger will return early this week. He should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.