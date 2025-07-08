Barger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the White Sox.

The 25-year-old took Sean Burke deep in the sixth inning, one of three Toronto homers off the right-hander on the night. Barger is up to 12 long balls on the season, including four in the last nine games -- a stretch in which he's batting .323 (10-for-31) with two doubles, six runs and 12 RBI.