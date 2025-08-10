Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Knocks homer in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.
Barger didn't start Saturday, going 0-for-1 off the bench. He's otherwise been strong in August, hitting .294 (10-for-34) with three homers and nine RBI over nine games this month. It's a continuation of a breakout year for the 25-year-old, who has carved out steady playing time between third base and right field. He's at a .267/.318/.511 slash line with 18 homers, 59 RBI, 52 runs scored and three stolen bases through 95 contests.
