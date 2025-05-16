Barger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.
Barger's two homers this season have come over the last four games. His multi-hit effort Thursday salvaged a difficult divisional series for the third baseman, who was 0-for-7 with three strikeouts across the previous two contests to follow up a five-game hitting streak. On the year, he's at a .231/.286/.415 slash line with two long balls, nine RBI, seven runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 70 plate appearances. Barger has started seven games in a row at third base and will likely continue to see ample playing time until Andres Gimenez (quadriceps) is able to return.
