Barger went 2-for-2 with a grand slam during Toronto's 11-4 victory in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday.

Having already scored three runs in the sixth inning, Toronto was on the verge of taking full control of Friday's contest when Barger entered the game to hit for Davis Schneider. With the bases loaded, Barger slugged a 413-foot home run into center field off Anthony Banda, marking the first pinch hit grand slam in World Series history. The 25-year-old has now gone deep in two of his last three games and is slashing .324/.405/.622 through 42 plate appearances in the postseason.