Barger went 3-for-8 with a double and a two-run home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader as the Blue Jays got swept by the Orioles.

The 25-year-old did his best to try and earn his team at least a split, homering in the matinee off Charlie Morton before ripping a one-out double in the eighth inning of the nightcap with the score tied 2-2, only to get stranded. Barger is slashing .294/.321/.529 over 13 games since the All-Star break with seven extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple and two homers), seven runs and 10 RBI.