Barger went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

His seventh-inning blast into the right-center field gap off left-hander Dietrich Enns was the first triple of Barger's career. The 25-year-old has been locked in since the All-Star break, hitting safety in six of seven games while batting .385 (10-for-26) with three extra-base hits, five runs and six RBI. Barger still sits against tougher southpaw starting pitchers, but it's getting more and more difficult for manager John Schneider to leave him off the lineup card, even in same-handed matchups.