Barger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

With a lefty (Kyle Freeland) on the hill for the Rockies and with the Blue Jays wrapping up their series in Denver with a day game after a night game, Toronto manager John Schneider likely viewed it as an opportune time to give the left-handed-hitting Barger a breather. Barger had started in each of the Blue Jays' last 15 games, slashing .219/.275/.438 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs during that stretch.