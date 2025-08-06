Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Resting up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
With a lefty (Kyle Freeland) on the hill for the Rockies and with the Blue Jays wrapping up their series in Denver with a day game after a night game, Toronto manager John Schneider likely viewed it as an opportune time to give the left-handed-hitting Barger a breather. Barger had started in each of the Blue Jays' last 15 games, slashing .219/.275/.438 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs during that stretch.
