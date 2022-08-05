Barger has hit .418/.467/.657 with four home runs in 18 games since being promoted to Double-A New Hampshire.

This hot streak has hardly come out of nowhere, as Barger posted a sharp .295/.361/.549 line with 14 homers and seven steals at High-A Vancouver before moving up. A sixth-round pick in 2018, Barger was mostly unremarkable in minor-league action prior to this season -- he did show some power in A ball last year, but he struck out far too often. However, Barger has cut his strikeout rate noticeably this season, and he's maintained that improvement since his promotion. He's still a bit raw defensively, but Barger has a strong arm and may be able to stick at shortstop -- though of course the Jays have Bo Bichette holding that position down for the foreseeable future.