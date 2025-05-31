Barger went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 11-7 over the Athletics.

Barger was brought home in the second and third frame before belting a solo home run off Grant Holman in the sixth. Barger is up to three home runs on the year and has a .869 OPS with one steal and 10 RBI over 96 plate appearances since the beginning of May.