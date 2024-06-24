Barger will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Barger will stay in the lineup for the seventh time in nine games, with each of his last four starts coming at third base. He looks like he'll be priority over Ernie Clement at the hot corner while Isiah Kiner-Falefa shifts over to shortstop as a replacement for Bo Bichette (calf), who remains on the injured list. Since getting recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on June 14, Barger has gone 7-for-20 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, three RBI and three runs.