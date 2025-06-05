Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Sitting versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
The left-handed-hitting Barger was in the lineup each of the last three times the Blue Jays faced a lefty, but he'll grab a seat Thursday as they go up against southpaw Jesus Luzardo. Ernie Clement will be at third base and George Springer will play right field.
