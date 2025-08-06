Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Smacks 17th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Getting the start at third base and batting cleanup, Barger went back-to-back with Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth inning to help blow the game open in a 10-4 victory. It's Barger's 17th homer of the year, but the 25-year-old has cooled down a little of late. Over the last 15 games, he's slashing .219/.275/.438 with a 29.0 percent strikeout rate, although he's also produced three long balls, 10 runs and 12 RBI.
