Barger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The left-handed-hitting Barger will head to the bench while the Angels send southpaw Tyler Anderson to the bump for the series finale. Fresh call-up Joey Loperfido will fill in as the Blue Jays' right fielder after Barger had occupied the position in each of the previous four games.

