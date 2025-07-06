Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Taking seat vs. southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The left-handed-hitting Barger will head to the bench while the Angels send southpaw Tyler Anderson to the bump for the series finale. Fresh call-up Joey Loperfido will fill in as the Blue Jays' right fielder after Barger had occupied the position in each of the previous four games.
