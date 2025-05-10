Barger went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Barger had his best game of the season to date. He opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and continued to put together good at-bats throughout the contest. The Blue Jays have some moving parts now after Andres Gimenez (quadriceps) landed on the 10-day injured list, and that could open up third base for Barger with Ernie Clement moving over to second. Even with Friday's big game, Barger is hitting just .222 with a .641 OPS, no home runs, five RBI, three runs scored and no stolen bases over 49 plate appearances. He has racked up six doubles, but he hasn't been able to translate that into over-the-fence power consistently just yet.